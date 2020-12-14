Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Gaither Cemetery, with open visitation on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Wanda Jo Sims, age 80, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11 (2020) at Hillcrest Home.
She was born on April 7, 1940, in Pyatt, to Horace Greenly and Nettie Delphia (Saylors) Honeycutt. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C.J. Sims; her son, Robert Wayne Arrington; her stepson, Daniel Craig Sims; her sister, Bonnie DeWeese; and her brothers, Ray Honeycutt, Koneth Honeycutt and Doyle Honeycutt.
Wanda was a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Boone County Republican Woman and Grubb Springs Extension Homemakers Club. She enjoyed taking care of her family and being a homemaker.
Wanda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Greta Arrington, of Bergman; her daughter and son-in-law, Connie Watkins-Lively and Mike, of Harrison; her stepdaughters, Dianna and Jack Thomas, of Sherwood, Sandy and Harold Gifford, of Bradford, and Audrey Duvall, of London, Arkansas; her brothers, Warren Honeycutt, of Harrison, and Don Honeycutt and wife Louise, of Bergman; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Gaither Cemetery, with Brother Ohmer Dyal officiating.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
