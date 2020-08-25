Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Marshall Cemetery in Huntsville; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Wanda Lorene Ogden, 75, of Huntsville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22 (2020).
She was born on June 27, 1945, in Branson, Missouri, the daughter of Ira and Thelda Bearden Matthews. Wanda is survived by two daughters and many family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Marshall Cemetery in Huntsville. Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
