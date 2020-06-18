Wanda (Ricketts) Harrison

Service: Graveside at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Smith Cemetery, at Vendor; Visitation: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Coffman Funeral Home at Jasper.
Wanda Mae (Ricketts) Harrison, 77 of Jasper, passed away Wednesday, June 17 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Dave and Iva (Martin) Ricketts was born at Vendor, on May 8, 1943. She was a lifelong resident of Newton County and of Pentecostal faith. She was a graduate of the Jasper High School Class of 1967, where she was the Senior Annual Queen. She was also a licensed cosmetologist.
Wanda enjoyed genealogy, antiques and traveling with Wallace to several states. She loved singing gospel songs. She was a hard worker and a good cook. Wanda loved her family and she will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Timothy Eddings; her grandson, Tyler Vancuren; and siblings, David Ricketts, Jossie Stuart and Brenda Sullivan.
Wanda is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Kim and Danny Stephens, of Hasty, and Kellie and Randy Vancuren, of Harrison; a brother, Denver Ricketts, of Piercetown; four sisters, Diane Snelson, of Piercetown, Vickie Paul, of Everton, Betty Knight, of Batavia and Linda Holt, of Vendor; three grandchildren, April (Dusty) Middleton, Rusty (Jill) Stephens and Talon (Casey) Vancuren; four great-grandchildren, Kinley, Macy, Madalyn and Karsyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m Saturday, June 20, at Smith Cemetery at Vendor, with the Rev. Dorvin Ricketts officiating.
Visitation will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
Pallbearers are Randy Vancuren, Danny Stephens, Talon Vancuren and Rusty Stephens. Honorary pallbearer is Denver Ricketts.
