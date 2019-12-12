Services are private; arrangements were made by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Ward Dennis Calonder, age 89, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11 (2019) at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
He was born Sept. 11, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Ward Joseph and Agnes (Jindra) Calonder.
His parents preceded him in death and brother, Earl Calonder.
Ward was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He loved being outdoors. While working in Honduras he met and married Sargrario in 1959, where they started a family 60 years ago.
Ward is survived by his wife, Sagrario (Desjardines) Calonder, of the home; sons, Ward Calonder and Mary, of Illinois, and Peter Daniel Calonder, of Harrison; daughters, Victoria Markley and Patrick, of Illinois, Margarita Jackson and Donald, of Illinois, Christine Mannix and Timothy, of Illinois, and Denise Crylen and Christopher, of Illinois; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services are private.
Arrangements were made by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
