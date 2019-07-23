Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri; there will be a private graveside service at a later time.
Wayne Earl Villines, 59, of Galena, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 13 (2019) at his home.
The son of Rachel (Rains) Villines, of Harrison, and the late Kenneth Villines was born on Feb. 7, 1960, in Fort Smith. He was the father of Tammie Hannebaum and Danny Villines, both of Twin Falls, Idaho. He was the brother of Renee Baker, of Harrison.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri. There will be a private graveside service at a later time.
