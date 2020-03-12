Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with burial at Sand Hill Cemetery in Yardelle; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home.
Wayne Eddings, 77 of Valley Springs, passed away on Wednesday, March 11 (2020) at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 13, 1942, at Cave Creek, to Preston and Tressie (Carter) Eddings. He was a 32nd Degree Mason.
Wayne was a truck driver and retired from Exxon USA in Dallas, Texas, and moved back to Arkansas in 1993, where he met and married his wife, Hazel. They had four sons, Charles Eddings, Bryan Eddings, John Eddings and Alvin Loftin.
Wayne was a member of Evangel Assembly of God in Western Grove, where he loved singing with his pastor. He also loved riding his trike and spending time with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Maxie Eddings, JoAnn Eddings and Willa Eddings; a brother, Jessie Eddings; and a son, Bryan Eddings.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 26 years, Hazel Eddings; sons, Charles Eddings (Lisa) of Mablevale, Alvin Loftin (Suzanna) of Valley Springs, and John Eddings (Anissa) of Mt. Judea; a sister, Lessie Morrison; three brothers, Gene, W.F., and Lonnie; 18 grandkids, 27 great-grandkids and one great-great-grandkid; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with the Rev. Dorvin Ricketts officiating. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery in Yardelle.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Eddie Morgan, Billy Wyatt, Johnny Fields, Eric Carter, Rick Oberman, Steve Riddell Junior Young and Sandy Wright.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented