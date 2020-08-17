Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Wayne Edward Harness, 82, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, (2020). He was born Aug. 28, 1937, in Senath, Missouri, to Vernon Arthur Harness Sr. and Ethel Vivian Drye Harness.
He served in the US Navy where he became a very skilled mechanic. He retired from Tyson Foods in Berryville, as a maintenance manager.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 42 years, Norma Sue Harness; two brothers, Vernon Harness Jr., of Little Rock, and Hubert Harness, of Choctaw; one sister, Margie Forbis, of Clinton; and a daughter in-law, Donna Harness, of Boyce, Louisiana.
He is survived by his children, Kathy Shumate, of Little Rock, Connie Allen, of Harrison, Wayne Harness Jr., of Boyce, Louisiana, Randall Harness and wife Beth, of Conway.
He is also survived by his two sisters, Floye Brewer, of Choctaw, and Jane Meyers, of Clinton; one sister in-law, Freda Harness, of Little Rock; and one brother in-law, Ed Meyers, of Clinton; eight grandchildren, Todd Allen, Nathan Shumate, Kristen Ducote, Kaitlynn Shumate, Tess Shumate, Kayla Harness, Megan Harness and Adam Harness; 11 great-grandchildren, Sarah Spears, Lexi Shumate, Lana Shumate, Connor Shumate, Kieran Shumate, Liam Ducote, Bailey Ducote, Peyton Shumate, Jack DeKeyzer, Hayden Mcmanemin and Maverick White; and one great-great-granddaughter, Adeline Spears; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members that he loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Choctaw Food Pantry, P.O. Box 75, Choctaw, AR 72028.
Cremation arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.

