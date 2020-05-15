Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Capps Road Church of Christ in Harrison; arrangements and cremation under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
U.S. Air Force veteran Clinton Wayne Ellis, 87, of Harrison, peacefully passed away at Hospice of the Hills Hospice House on Tuesday, May 12 (2020).
The son of Clinton and Maxine Ellis, of Hope, was born June 29, 1932, at Bodcaw. He was the husband of Imogene Ellis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Hills, 501 East Sherman Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
