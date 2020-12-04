Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Maplewood Cemetery, with open visitation at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Wayne McCutcheon, age 85, of Harrison, passed away Monday, Nov. 30 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Bass, to Lester Troy and Maudie Ethel Kent McCutcheon.
Wayne was a member of the Ridgeway Church of Christ. In his early years, his hobbies were quail hunting and attending St. Louis Cardinal baseball games with his family. To this day he called them his "beloved Cardinals" and never missed a game on TV.
After retirement from Mass Merchandisers as a truck driver, Wayne sold cars for Wood Motor Company. In 2011, Wayne begin shuttling cars for six years with his retired buddies for Hertz and enjoyed so much the friendship.
He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty Ruth Edwards McCutcheon, of the home; his son, Billy Wayne McCutcheon; his daughters, Janet Anderson and Judy McCutcheon; and his step-children, Ronnie Edwards, Randy Edwards and Tammy Phillips; his grandchildren, Tiffany (Eric) Turner and Ashley McCutcheon; his great-grandchildren, Austin Johnson, Sabryn Johnson, Asher Turner, Lexi McCutcheon and Karli York; and his great-great-grandchildren, Ryker Johnson and Wylder Whitman. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Nelson McCutcheon; his grandson, Bryan Rogers; and his son-in-law, Ted Anderson.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Maplewood Cemetery, with Bill Arnold officiating. There will be an open visitation at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Doyle Massengale, Keith Depriest, Terry Wayne McCutchen, Austin Johnson, Tony McCutcheon and Robert Morrow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents, 102 West Stephenson Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
