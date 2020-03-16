Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Bellefonte Church of Christ, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Wendell Lewis McCutchen, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, March 14 (2020) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. He was 79 years old.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Bellefonte Church of Christ. Ray Crawford will officiate the service. Burial with military honors will be at Maple Leaf Cemetery. Pallbearers are Cody Martin, Eric Schrader, Kylan Campbell, Billy Mark McCutcheon, Tel Potter and Dakota Gilly.
The son of Burr and Viva (Greenhaw) McCutchen was born on June 27, 1940, at Mt. Judea.
Wendell served 37 years in the United States Army National Guard, including approximately nine years of active duty service. He rose through the ranks from a Private to Command Sergeant Major, the highest noncommissioned officer rank. Wendell also worked as an educator starting out as a grade school teacher, then as a high school teacher. He then served as principal and then superintendent of Mt. Judea School and afterwards as the principal and superintendent of the Jasper School District. Wendell concluded his nearly 30-year teaching career at OUR Co-Op. He also served one year as the Boone County Tax Collector. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
Wendell was always busy planning vacations. He loved showing the world to his family and would often help others plan their trips. He traveled to all 50 states and 52 countries.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Burr McCutcheon Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carolyn McCutchen; one son, Robbie McCutchen; one daughter and her husband, Yalonda and Rick Martin; two grandchildren, Nicole Schrader and husband, Eric, and Cody Martin; two sisters, Freda Campbell and husband, G.W. and Sue Campbell; two brothers, Billy McCutcheon and wife, Elizabeth and Dale McCutcheon and wife, Debbie; and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Judea Cemetery Fund, c/o Lina Jean Gregory, HC 72 Box 80, Mt. Judea, AR 72655 or to the Newton County Historical Society, P.O. Box 360, Jasper, AR 72641.
