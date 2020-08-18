Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
Whanda C. Holmes, of Harrison, left this Earth on Friday, Aug. 7 (2020) to join her parents, Herbert W. and Orleana R. (Jones) Totten, formerly of Dogpatch; her younger sister, Janie Bright (Totten); and brother-in-law, Clarance Farmer.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1944, in Harrison.
Whanda enjoyed spending time with her family when they came to visit, fishing and she loved to plant flowers and watch them bloom.
Whanda is survived by her four sons, Jerry Parker (Christy) of Springhill, Donald Holmes, Sam Holmes (April) of Clinton, and Michael Holmes (Valerie) of Western Grove; two sisters, Wilma Farmer, of Harrison, and Mae Gwartney (Phillip) of Harrison; and brother-in-law, David Bright, of Harrison.
Whanda had 11 grandchildren, Cole Parker (Chantay) of Greenbriar, Mike Bowen (Ashley) of Greenbriar, Heather Sears (Dylan) of Greenbriar, Jessica Parker of Conway, Eli Crenshaw (Chelsea) of Greenbriar, Daniel Vanhorn (Sara) of Greenbriar, Natalie Vanhorn of Conway, Tabitha Cooper of Conway, Kelli Tidwell (Brandon) of Conway, and Keagan Holmes of Western Grove; 18 great-grandchildren; longtime friend, Delores Doyle; “adopted” son, Phillip Vick, of Lead Hill; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss her.
Cremation arrangements were with Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
