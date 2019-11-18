Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Missouri, with no services planned.
Wilbur Arden Schram, 89, of Harrison passed away Thursday, Nov. 14 (2019).
The son of Ira Walter Schram and Grace Ann (Wilbur) Schram was born on March 8, 1930, in Newcastle, Nebraska. He is survived by his daughter, Helen (Berry) Beavers, of Lonoke.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Missouri, with no services planned.
