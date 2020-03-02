Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with burial at Kennett, Missouri; Visitation: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the funeral home.
William “Bill” McCammon, age 74, of Marble Falls, passed away Sunday, March 1 (2020) at his home.
He was born Nov. 13, 1945, at Hulka, Mississippi, the son of John and Myrtle Mae (Collums) McCammon. William is survived by his wife, Georgia Lee (Willett) McCammon, of the home and 10 children.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday March 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Burial will be held later in Kennett, Missouri.
