William “Bill” Walter Unwer, age 62, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, May 6 (2020) at Regency Hospital in Springdale.
Bill was born Aug. 1, 1957, in Harrison to J.H. “Buddy” Unwer and Cynthia Brasel Unwer-Monday.
Bill was a master electrician for Mike Smith Electric and a lifelong resident of Harrison. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf.
Bill is survived by his mother, Cynthia Monday, of Harrison; sister, Lisa Moore, of Harrison; brother, Richard (Beverly) Unwer, of Huntsville; stepsister, Linda (Frank) Villines, of Harrison; stepbrother, Larry (Rachel) Monday, of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Mona Unwer, of Maumelle; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be at a later time.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
