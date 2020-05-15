Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Maple Leaf Cemetery with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
William “Bill” Walter Unwer, 62, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, May 6 (2020) at Regency Hospital in Springdale.
Bill was born Aug. 1, 1957, in Harrison to J.H. “Buddy” Unwer and Cynthia Brasel Unwer-Monday. Bill is survived by his mother, Cynthia Monday, of Harrison; sister, Lisa Moore, of Harrison; and brother, Richard (Beverly) Unwer, of Huntsville.
