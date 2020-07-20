Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Maplewood Cemetery with open visitation from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday July 22, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
William Bruce “Bill” Wilcox passed away Saturday, July 18 (2020); he was 76 years of age. The son of Donald and Pauline Davis Wilcox was born in Harrison, on Nov. 18, 1947.
Bill and his wife, Elizabeth Haynes Wilcox, have been married for 46 years. He worked for KHOZ radio for 40 years, and Harrison Police Department as a dispatcher for seven years. He loved trains, old cars and old time rock-n-roll music.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, of Harrison; one son, Josh Wilcox, of Columbia, Missouri; a brother, Don Wilcox and wife Janice, of Marshall; and aunts, Velma Cuellar and Fran Davis.
Pallbearers will be Harrison Police Department, and honorary pallbearers will be old time KHOZ co-workers.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Maplewood Cemetery with Brother Steve Powers officiating. There will be an open visitation from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday July 22, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Commented