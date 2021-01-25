No services are planned at this time; arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home.
William Grady Bell, of Omaha, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 23 (2021) at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri. He was 83 years old.
The son of Lynnwood Franklin and Flora Belle (Steadman) Bell was born on Sept. 17, 1937, in Central, South Carolina.
William was a God-fearing man and enjoyed attending church. He also enjoyed trading and swapping different items. William loved spending time with the many babies in the family and always treasured the time he spent with his family, especially, his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Bell; four sons and their wives, Micheal (Teresa) Bell, Ronnie (Diane) Bell, Roger (Kathleen) Bell, and Terry (Sharon) Bell; one brother, Roger Bell; two sisters, Eva Lou Roberts and Linda Vann; 11 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and his beloved puppy, Scooter.
There are no services planned at this time.
Cremation and arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home.
