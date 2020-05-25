Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Big Creek Assembly of God, with burial at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; Visitation: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
William L. Perry, age 82, of Vendor, passed away Sunday, May 24 (2020) at the Hospice House in Harrison.
The son of William Leroy and Freda (Dabbs) Perry was born Sept. 12, 1937, in Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Larry.
William was a member of the Big Creek Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed photography, computers, and working outdoors. He was the treasurer of the Mt. Judea Volunteer Fire Department. William loved his family and his cats.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Ann Perry, of the home; his sons, Lee Perry, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Ross Perry, of Ruidosa, New Mexico; his sister-in-law, Sue Gaylord Long, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; and his brother-in-law, Tom Gaylord and wife Denise, of Morristown, New Jersey.
There will be an open visitation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Big Creek Assembly of God Church, in Vendor, with Pastor Phil Pittman officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Donations may be made in Williams honor to Big Creek Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 117, Vendor, AR 72683 or Mt. Judea Fire Dept., Mt. Judea, AR 72655.
