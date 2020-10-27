Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
William Raymond “Bill” Manning went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 24 (2020). He was 84 years old.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Bruce Trammell will officiate.
William, or “Bill” as he was known, was born May 9, 1936, in Mexico, Missouri, to Raymond Edwin and Margaret Florence (Scott) Manning.
A painter and paper hanger by trade, Bill painted many flagpoles, houses, and murals over the years. He was also a great mechanic, fixing up cars, trucks, and lawn mowers.
Bill was very musically inclined. His positive, cheerful attitude was evident in his whistling and singing, as well as his beautiful yodeling. He could play several instruments and his favorite was the harmonica. He also enjoyed playing card and board games with his children, fishing, gardening, cooking, sitting outside in the sun, coloring, spending time with his family, and his precious cat, Goji.
Bill had a deep love for mankind and animals. He truly loved his “little green acre” where he lived with “mama bear” and was cared for by his daughter, Monica.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Don; and two sisters, Sue and Pat.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Beverly Manning, of the home; five children, Tawana Manning, Monica McCullough, Ramona (Roger) Ramsey, Bryan (Rose) Manning, all of Harrison, and Rhonda (Dale) Villines, of Compton; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one brother and five sisters, Dale Manning, of Alton, Missouri, Abbie Taylor, of Harrison, Edna Fleming, of Ottawa, Illinois, Rose Ortega, of Georgetown, Florida, Gerena Muffler, of Ottawa, Illinois, and Barbara Hagood, of Bergman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented