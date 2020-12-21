There will be an open visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper, and a graveside service will be held starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
William Riley Shelton Jr., 93, of Wayton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 20 (2020) while staying in the home of his daughter in Jasper.
The son of William Riley Sr. and Della M. (Hudson) was born on March 25, 1927, in Jasper.
He was a graduate of the Parthenon Academy in Parthenon. He was drafted in 1952 and served in the United States Army. He retired from the Arkansas State Highway Department after 26 years. He had lived all of his life in Newton County except for nine years in Kansas.
"Junior,” as he went by, was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was adored by everyone who knew him and touched so many lives.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Oneda (Snow); his parents; six brothers: Dorwin, Eugene, Ford, Gerald, Charles, and Sam; and two sisters, Beulah (Reynolds) and Wilma (Carter).
He is survived by his three children: Sherry Crawford and her husband Johnny of Harrison, Kendall Shelton and his wife Shirley of Mt. Sherman, and Dana Keeton and her husband Bill of Jasper; six grandchildren: Christina Waganer, April Willis, Stephanie Shelton, Chris Keeton, Heather Keeton and Taran Keeton; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kendall Shelton, Johnny Crawford, Bill Keeton, Isaac Willis and Taran Keeton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Lasater, Donald Lively and Jack Dodson.
Donations can be made to the Snow Cemetery, HCR 31 Box 505, Deer, AR 72628.
