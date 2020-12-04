Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with burial at Western Grove Cemetery; Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home.
William Roy Eddings, age 80, of St. Joe, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3 (2020) at Marshall,
The son of Bill and Lorene (Martin) Eddings was born at St. Joe, on Sept. 2, 1940. He is survived by his daughters, Katrina Scott and Susan Kramer.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. Burial will follow at Western Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home.
