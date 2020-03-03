Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with burial at Dunkin Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Kennett, Mo.; Visitation: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
William Van (Bill) McCammon, age 74, of Marble Falls, passed away Sunday, March 1 (2020) at home in Marble Falls.
He was born in Houlka, Mississippi, the son of John Russell and Myrtle Mae (Collums) McCammon.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, three brothers and a son.
Bill enjoyed family, friends, fishing, camping, hiking, and he lived life to the fullest.
Bill is survived by his wife, Georgia Lee (Willett) McCammon, of the home; nine of their 10 children,
William McCammon and wife Donna, Vanessa McCammon, James McCammon and wife Tennille, Deborah Pilgrim and husband Roy, Bobby McCammon and wife Tracie, Kenneth Bagby and wife Debora, Sheila Bagby, Terry Bagby and wife Cheryl, and Jimmy Bagby; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; his sister, Merle McCammon, all of whom he loved very dearly; and a host of other family and friends.
