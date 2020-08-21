Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Love Cemetery in St. Joe, with open visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Willie Jean White-Taylor, age 85, from St. Joe, passed from this earthly life on Wednesday, Aug. 19 (2020) at the Highland Court Rehab Center in Marshall.
She was born Oct. 9, 1934, the 10th and last child, to Will and Nervia Dickey Horn on Horn Mountain off Richland Valley. Willie Jean attended and graduated from Snowball Public School and was a lifelong resident of Searcy County.
Preceding her in death was her first husband and father of her children, Jimmie Dale White; her daughter, Rebecca Ann Rogers; her parents; and all nine of her siblings, Edgar, Cora, Alma, Hazel, Walker, Cecil, Roy, Joyce and John.
Her survivors include her husband, Delano Taylor; two sons, Dewayne (Linda) of Pindall, and Lynn, of St. Joe; one daughter, Elaine (Mack) Pate, of Soldotna, Alaska; six grandchildren, Christy, Betsy, Misty, Eric, Lindsey and Sady; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Love Cemetery in St. Joe. Officiating will be Brother Shane Horton and Brother Chris Wyatt. Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. There will be an open visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home.
