Service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.; burial will be at La Feria Cemetery in Cameron County, Texas.
Wilma Earl Schroedl, 93, of Witts Springs, died Monday, Oct. 21 (2019) at Highland Court in Marshall.
Services will also be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Rudy Garza Palms Funeral Home in La Feria, Texas, with burial at La Feria Cemetery in Cameron County, Texas, where Wilma will be laid to rest beside her husband, Thomas C. Kelly Sr.
The daughter of William Earl Fields and Frances Louise Knoll Fields was born March 2, 1926, at Snohomish County, Washington. She was the mother of Patrick Kelly, of Witts Springs.
