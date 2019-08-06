Wilma Megee

There will be a family memorial service held at a later date; arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Wilma Sue Megee, age 76, of Harrison, passed away Monday, Aug. 5 (2019) in Harrison.
The daughter of Willie and Goldie (Jenkins) Megee was born on Dec. 21, 1942, in Alpena.
Wilma enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafts, painting and bingo. She liked watching her kids and grandkids play baseball, basketball and cheer. She had also won several medals in Senior Olympic Competitions.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Shiela "Shelly" Ann Rogers; a brother, Tom Megee; and a sister, Deanna Wilkinson.
She is survived by a son, Jerry "JW" Rogers; a daughter, Terrie Sue Stevens; a special child, Marcus Wyatt; five grandchildren, Brittney Green, Justin Rogers, Jeremy Rogers, Nathan Stevens (Jessica) and Jesse Rogers; one great-grandchild, Xander Rogers; and many other family and friends that will mourn her passing.
There will be a family memorial service held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
