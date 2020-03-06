Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Church On The Hill First Assembly of God Church in Berryville; Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the church, with arrangements by Nelson Funeral Service.
Wilma “Sue” Campbell, of Berryville, born Aug. 3, 1939, in Rule, the daughter of Samuel Jewell and Dorothy “Mable” (Howard) Chaney, departed this life on Tuesday, March 3 (2020) at the age of 80.
Sue met Bruce Campbell at the Flippin Assembly of God where her dad was the pastor. They fell in love, married May 28, 1955 and were sweethearts for 64 years, being Godly examples for their family. Sue graduated from the School of Cosmetology in Little Rock in 1965. She had her own shop in her home, “Sue’s Beauty Shop” and always wanted to please her customers! She loved to cook for her husband and family and enjoyed reading cookbooks. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach in Florida. Shopping and doing things with the grandkids and taking care of them was a joy to her.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bruce Campbell; daughter, Rhonda Johnson and husband Leverl, of Welch, Oklahoma; son, Kevin Campbell and wife Ginger, of Springdale; daughter-in-law, Linda Campbell, of Seligman, Missouri; nine grandchildren, (Rhonda’s) Chad and Amber Johnson, Brandon and Misty Johnson, Carissa and Jason Strecker, (Greg’s) Michelle Campbell and Brandon, Sherry Campbell, Bridget and Joey Stanphill, Alicia Ortiz, (Kevin’s) Kiplyn and Derek Horn, Kellen and Halee Campbell; 23 great-grandchildren: (Rhonda’s) Gunner Johnson, Brady Johnson, Lily Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Trapper Johnson, Addison Strecker, Cason Strecker, Emily Johnson; (Greg’s) Aerial Scott, Madison Eggleston, Logan Easter, Devin Sharp, Peyton Fixico, Bobby Stanphill, Kaelyn Sharp, Allie Fixico, Dracen Campbell, Rylee Herd, Sylas Straw, (Kevin’s) Cooper Horn, Campbell Horn, Elizabeth Horn and Jude Campbell; sisters-in-law, Mary Campbell, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Marjorie Campbell of Buffalo, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gregory Campbell; three brothers-in-law, John Campbell, Kenneth Campbell and Fred Campbell; and sister-in-law, Clara Campbell.
Pallbearers will be Chad Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Kellen Campbell, Gunner Johnson, Brady Johnson, Jason Strecker. Honorary pallbearers: Leverl Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Trapper Johnson, Cason Strecker, Devin Sharp, Dracen Campbell, Logan Easter, Peyton Fixico, Bobby Stanphill, Sylas Straw, Cooper Horn, Campbell Horn, Jude Campbell, Don Chaney, Arnold Joe Chaney, Ronnie Robertson, Terry Chaney, Randall Chaney, Robert Chaney, Mike Campbell, Mark Campbell, Brandon Baney and Joey Stanphill.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Church On The Hill First Assembly of God Church in Berryville, with the Reverend Keith Butler and the Reverend Derek Horn officiating. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Home at Legacy Village, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
