Wilma “Willie” Slaght, she preferred the name Willie, age 70, of Lead Hill, ascended to Heaven peacefully at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, July 19 (2019) at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, with her loving family by her side, following a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Willie was born Aug. 30, 1948, to loving parents Marvin Edward and Nona Lee (Hodges) Downs in Ava, Missouri. She was the fifth of six children born to the couple.
On March 5, 1983, in Reno, Nevada, Willie and Richard L. Slaght were united in holy matrimony. They were married for 36 wonderful years.
She always worked hard and was committed to whatever job she took on, but ultimately, she was devoted to her family.
Willie loved life, her family, her dogs and her grandchildren especially brought her great joy. She will forever be missed.
She had a big heart; she was always trying to help someone else and you could always depend on her. She was a strong woman. Willie had a dynamic personality; her big smile and mischievous twinkle in her eyes always let you know something quick witted was on the tip of her tongue.
She enjoyed painting, antiquing, late night chats on the phone, planting flowers and she was notorious for her love of anything and everything Betty Boop.
Preceding her death are her parents; an infant daughter, Tammy Jean; brothers, Roy and Wilburn Downs; sister-in-law, Barbara Downs, brother-in-law, Billy Howard; nephew, Dennis Downs; an infant niece, Shirley Ann; and her beloved in-laws, Rodney and Louise Slaght.
She is survived by the love of her life, Richard Slaght, of the home, and her three children, Kindra Frazier, Christal Parker and John Slaght, all of Lead Hill. She was blessed with four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Bill and his wife Sue Downs, and Robert and his wife Katy Downs; her sister, Marie Howard, all of Ava, Missouri; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins, and numerous friends, including a special friend, Fran Shepard.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
