Wilma Dean Holleman Youngblood, 86, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, July 11 (2019) at Hillcrest Nursing Home.
The daughter of Albert and Essie Pearl (Kemp) Holleman was born Feb. 14, 1933, at Old Hickory, Tennessee. She is survived by her children, Bill Youngblood and wife Gwen, of Harrison, and Susan Robertson and husband Larry, of Nashville, Tennessee.
Memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. Private graveside memorial will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
