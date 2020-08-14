Service: Graveside at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Winford “Wimp” Johnson, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13 (2020) at Hillcrest Home. He was 86 years old.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Maple Leaf Cemetery. Rob Davis and Tom Tice will officiate. Pallbearers are Craig Campbell, Mike Yarbrough, David Stahler and Jimmy Kirkland. Honorary pallbearers include John Phillips, Bob Stone, Fred Garry, Dave Morton, Steve Turner, Gerald Sims, Shorty Ozier, Carl Finkbeiner, Bill Huber, James Powers, Lowell Williams, Paul Shrum and Mike Tate.
The son of Bevley and Cora Ida (May) Johnson was born on Dec. 29, 1933, in Fox.
Winford graduated from Fox High School in 1951. He joined the U.S. Navy serving four years active duty and 12 years in the Naval Reserve. He married Zettie McClung on Aug. 9, 1961, and after a short stay in California, they moved to Harrison in 1961. He worked for OTASCO for 20 years before opening his own businesses, Color Time and Wimp’s Rent to Own, which he owned and operated until his retirement.
He was an avid supporter of area youth sports including, Harrison Consolidated Youth Activities, Harrison High School Athletics, and the Harrison Softball Association. For over 50 years, “Wimp” never missed a Harrison Goblin football or basketball home game. He was a member of the Old Time Goblins and was one of the inaugural inductees into the Harrison Goblin Sports Hall of Fame. On July 13, 2015, Mayor Dan Sherrill proclaimed that days as, Wimp Johnson Day, for his many contributions to the Harrison Youth. A lifetime lover of sports, “Wimp” made the transition from sports lover to lover of choir, dance and theater, after the birth of his granddaughters.
Wimp was preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Zettie Johnson; one son and his wife, Jim and Lisa Johnson; three grandchildren, Tobias, Sophia and Callie Johnson; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison Goblin Booster Club and the North Arkansas College Pioneer Club.
