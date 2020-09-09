No memorial services are planned; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Woodrow Wayne Keener was called to join the heavenly host by his Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 7 (2020).
He was born to Lester and Jewel (Nee’Flick) Keener in Vinita, Oklahoma, on Oct. 6, 1939, where he was raised by his maternal grandmother, Mary, and grandfather, Amos Ivey. He graduated from Vinita High School in 1957, where he lettered in football.
After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1960, where he was stationed in Austin, Texas, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
After leaving the Air Force, Wayne was employed at the Vinita swimming pool where he was known for being an excellent diver. While there, he met the future love of his life, Betty McCutchen. They married on May 19, 1962. This past May, they celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Wayne enjoyed collecting railroad pocket watches and buzzing through the Ozark Mountains in his custom made dune buggy.
Wayne worked for Ford Motor Company in Kansas City, Missouri, for 37 years, retiring in 2002. Wayne and Betty moved to Harrison shortly thereafter.
He is survived by his spouse, Betty; two sons, Kris Keener, of San Antonio, Texas, and Bruce Keener, of Kansas City, Missouri; his sister, Barbara Kennedy, of White Oak, Oklahoma; two brothers, Dale and Amos Haire, of Vinita, Oklahoma; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three nephews and four nieces and several great nephew and nieces.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite veterans charity.
