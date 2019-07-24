Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at East Lawn Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the funeral home.
Wyllodean Renfroe, 92, of Marshall, died Tuesday, July 23 (2019) at Highland Court in Marshall.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery.
The daughter of Madison B. McEntire and Nancy Belle Cooper McEntire was born July 18, 1927, at Searcy County. She was the wife of the late Vernon Renfroe.
