Zenobia Daniel, 90, of Alpena, passed away Monday, March 23 (2020) surrounded by family at Springfield, Missouri.
A private graveside service will be held at Auman Cemetery, with interment to follow. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at Alpena First Baptist Church. Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
The daughter of Frank and Freeda (Raynor) Boren was born July 19, 1929, at Alpena. She was the wife of the late Peter Daniel.
