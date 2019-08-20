Operation Christmas Child North Central Arkansas is hosting a Project Leader Workshop on Saturday, August 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, 1306 East 9th St, Mtn Home.
“If you are interested in learning more about Operation Christmas Child, or how to pack a shoebox, or looking to get involved in your community, then this is where you need to be on Aug. 24!” states Shari Alexander, Area Coordinator for OCC North Central Arkansas. The workshop is open to anyone interested in Operation Christmas Child and will feature craft demonstrations and tips, free resources and online links, what to pack and not pack in a shoebox. Attendees are encouraged to share their ideas and tips.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Their mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities with the Good News of Jesus Christ. OCC ships these simple gifts outside the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine, and disease; and to children living on Native American reservations in the U.S.
To RSVP for the Project Leader Workshop or find out more information about Operation Christmas Child, contact Shari Alexander at (870) 404-1030 or email sharishoebox@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.