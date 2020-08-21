As you’ve probably been noticing, the Harrison Daily Times has published announcements over the last few months from candidates seeking public office in our basic coverage area of Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
The Harrison Daily Times will make the determination of which day political announcements appear. Every effort will be made to publish them as soon as they are submitted.
Candidates for city council seats have now all filed for the election. They were the last to get into the race.
The No. 1 rule is: No announcements will be published in our Weekend/Sunday edition. We feel this is our premier edition, and every candidate would want their announcement in this publication.
We intend to treat all candidates for each office the same … no favoritism, whether intentional or accidental.
The No. 2 rule is: We feel certain elected offices warrant coverage on Page 1, while others will be distributed throughout the inside pages. Political announcements already penciled in for the front page are all candidates for county judge and sheriff, all candidates for state senate and house, all candidates for North Arkansas College Board, mayors of county seats and towns with more than 1,000 residents, and other county-wide positions.
If your candidate’s announcement doesn’t fit into that category, it will appear on the inside pages of the paper.
The No. 3 rule is: There is a limit of one political announcement per candidate.
The No. 4 rule, and the most time sensitive, is that announcements will be accepted only until Wednesday, Aug. 26. That keeps candidates from waiting until early voting starts to make their announcement, which has happened in the past.
So, if you’re running for a city council seat, which is where the most races will be in the November general election, you have a few days to get your announcement together. Then please email it to news@@harrisondaily.com along with a mug shot of you if you wish. Please just put the text in the body of the email rather than an attachment in a format that might not be supported.
Our goal is to treat all candidates fairly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.