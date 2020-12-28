Without a doubt, I think we can all agree on what is most important. When you think about it, we are so fortunate that a vaccine is on the way and so sad that we have lost so many. The last month has been nearly out of control, and even an added 30 days could be a catastrophe for our nation, our state and Harrison. So, a vaccine is most important to me, and selfishly I want my wife who is older with an underlying condition to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
Next, a Happy New Year would be for all people to come together in harmony, the nation and Boone County. Things have settled down for the most part, but there is still an ugly noise. It’s now being fed by an alarming number of COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths not only in Harrison but across the country.
So, how do we heal? How do we quiet the noise? How do we all get along?
Tough questions, and, to be candid, I don’t have all the answers. Christmas in Harrison has always been a calming time, and this year seems no different with the beautiful lights through out town and what I think is the most gorgeous downtown in years. This past weekend we held the first drive-in movie in 40 years and needed to postpone Friday to Saturday. When notifying people Friday night at the old Junior High parking lot everyone was so understanding and polite. So, calming.
A Happy New Year will mean that Harrison will experience growth in such a positive way and become the best of the best in small town living. What we presently have is such a wonderful place to live and raise a family, and it is likely that we are going to even get better with more businesses, jobs and things to do and enjoy. Your city is on the verge of being that bright and shining star we all know it can be.
I am proud to be your mayor during this exciting time in Harrison.
Happy New Year,
Jerry Jackson,
Mayor
City of Harrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.