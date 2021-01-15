“If two people agree on everything, one of them is unnecessary.”
Ah, yes, the immortal words of Winston Churchill. He also said something like a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth gets its pants on, but that’s a topic for another day.
I’ve done a few interviews in my time. Some have been a lot of fun and some have been, well, not so much.
I interviewed a guy convicted of capital murder and the father of the victim. People questioned whether either was necessary.
I interviewed Jim Bakker after he got out of prison in the late 1990s. It was creepy.
But I also interviewed Tommy Emmanuel, arguably one of the greatest guitar players in the history of guitar players. He was a blast, but, unfortunately, it didn’t make me a better guitar player.
I interviewed a guy the other day who said that the recent insurrection in the nation’s capital, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and five people died, wasn’t violent from where he was. And he was there.
After talking to him for a while, I had the feeling he wasn’t lying. But he also wasn’t among the group who actually breached the Capitol.
I heard a little about that story. I got a few emails asking how I could let that guy tell his side and fuel conspiracy theories that have been debunked.
Well, the truth is, it was his story. And he had every right to let people know.
Last spring, shortly after the death of George Floyd in police custody, I interviewed a man who was at the time involved with the Black Lives Matter movement.
I got a lot of emails on that story, too. Some were highly encouraging, but some were, well, not so much.
But, I find that the people who hated the story about the rally were some of the same ones who loved the BLM story, and vice versa.
And, after all, that’s kind of what it’s all about.
I try my best to keep out any kind of opinion in the stories I write. I want them to be as straight down the middle as possible to let everyone make up their own minds.
To paraphrase the words of Arthur Miller, Pulitzer prize winner for “Death of a Salesman,” a newspaper is a community talking to itself.
So, let’s talk.
The only way to know what someone truly thinks is to listen to them. But they won’t listen to you if you won’t listen to them and then the thing takes a spiraling cycle. Trust me; I know this from personal experience.
We will not agree all the time, which is OK, as Churchill said.
But it’s going to require me to avoid saying the first thing that comes to mind when you say something with which I disagree, and vice versa. But, I think it’s worth a try.
Good luck to you all.
James L. White is associate editor of the Harrison Daily Times. Contact him at jamesw@harrisondaily.com or (870) 743-0608.
