“Put me in coach. I’m ready to play, today.”
Those are lyrics from the song “Centerfield,” the title song from John Fogerty’s 1985 album. They came to my mind Wednesday night.
I’m sure you’ve heard the news that the Texas attorney general has filed suit against four key swing states regarding the way they handled absentee ballots during the presidential election in November.
The basic goal of the lawsuit is to have the election results invalidated in those states, which would deny the entire election and prevent President-elect Joe Biden from taking office after the Electoral College votes are stripped away.
The suit would go directly to the U.S. Supreme Court because it’s a “dispute” between states and there are no lower courts where it could be argued to establish grounds to appeal any decision.
Now, it has been reported that the Texas AG is facing some of his own legal problems. He could be looking for one of those pardons that seem at this point to be readily available between now and Jan. 20.
All along, even several weeks before the election, President Trump had signaled the results could have to be settled in the Supreme Court, which has already denied hearing one challenge.
Many people feel the suit has little chance of success, but you can never tell in politics. So, I guess we just hold out and see how it shakes out, right?
But, wait. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement Wednesday that read, “In support of the Texas motion on election integrity, Arkansas joined an amicus brief which Missouri filed with the Supreme Court. States have a strong interest in ensuring the votes of its citizens are not diluted by invalid votes cast in other states. I will fight to protect the integrity of our election process and the votes of Arkansans.”
Yes, Arkansas has joined 17 other states in the lawsuit. Sarcasm being what it is, there is a deep sense of pride involved in that move.
To my mind, the key words in that statement are “election integrity.” It would be up to the court to accept that as the real argument as opposed to just not liking the results.
And don’t forget that Rutledge has already announced she is running for governor.
While lawsuits are flying about, I think Arkansas should sue Missouri for not having early voting. That could be an integrity issue. If polls are only open for 13 hours on election day, that could disenfranchise voters who don’t want to wait in long lines.
Or maybe Missouri should sue Arkansas for not having mileage marker signs along Highway 65 after you cross south into The Natural State. After driving 50 miles or so and seeing those markers, drivers have the right to know where they are.
I mean, if we’re going to play, do let us give it everything we’ve got.
Good luck to you all.
James L. White is associate editor of the Harrison Daily Times. Contact him at jamesw@harrisondaily.com or (870) 743-0608.
