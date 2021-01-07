“A national debt, if it is not excessive, will be to us a national blessing. It will be a powerful cement of our Union.”
The events of Jan. 6 (2021) were a national disgrace, but I fear what will actually happen on Jan. 20. It did kind of inspire some thought on my end, though.
The above quote is one of many things Alexander Hamilton had to say about debt. He said much more, but that was one of the shortest quotes I could find and I do have limited space.
I have no idea how many times I have heard politicians talk about spending, except for the things they want to spend on, and the debt that it will leave to our children and grandchildren.
While that is true, there’s a lot more to think about.
According to the US Census Bureau, white people will no longer be the majority in this country by about 2045. That’s an estimate from this year. But as the year goes on with this pandemic raging, I’m betting things may change a bit.
So, as white people, we need to think about it this: Add 25 years to your age and consider where you might be then.
Another thing to consider is that young white people are having fewer children, it would appear. That, coupled with the fact that other folks are having more children, would make that prediction date seem pretty acceptable.
Short of convincing young white people to have more and more children — or genocide — that trend is likely to continue.
So, the question is, why, with that information in hand, would the white folks stand up and shake their fists at anybody instead of trying to figure out how to work it out with everybody?
Oh, sure, I understand the concept of fighting to the death. If you do, you will no longer be a part of the equation.
But, you probably do have children, and they may have children. As time goes by, those white children are going to be outnumbered.
We can complain about how much debt we’re leaving to our grandchildren in the greatest of all countries. But if we trash the planet, what will it mean when they can’t breathe?
By the same token, those children will meet the wrath of the new majority, who will likely remember the way their ancestors treated their ancestors.
That won’t mean anything to most of us because we will no longer be alive. That’s not fatalistic, but realistic.
I guess we need to look back at history a little bit. White people came to this continent and took it over from the indigenous people.
We also need to start looking at other cultures and be ready to embrace some new things, some new people. Welcome them into the political sphere and we just might find some new ideas that will make all our lives better in the long run.
I think it would be well more advisable to start learning to get along instead of being a bunch of bullies pushing people around.
Good luck to you all.
James L. White is associate editor of the Harrison Daily Times. Contact him at jamesw@harrisondaily.com or (870) 743-0608.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.