“It took me by surprise I must say
“When I found out yesterday.”
Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong wrote the song from which I so mercilessly stripped the above lyrics. Depending on your musical taste, you might associate it with Gladys Knight & the Pips or Marvin Gaye or Credence Clearwater Revival, or even the California Raisins, for crying out loud.
“I Heard It Through the Grapevine” is truly one of the greatest songs of the last 75 years or so. It could be associated with any number of events and people (consider that Devin Nunes apparently answers every single call he gets on his cell phone even if he doesn’t know the number), but for me it was something I heard Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson was in town that day. He made a few stops along the way, including the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce for the annual awards ceremony and banquet.
Hutchinson was the keynote speaker and I must admit he did a great job. He spent some time praising Harrison’s efforts for workforce development and going over achievements from his first term in office. The governor also is certain to make a pitch for his highway funding plan that voters will be asked to approve this fall, no matter where he goes.
But Hutchinson also did a little bit of explanation regarding his plan to accept more refugees this year. At a time when there is so much fear of the unknown, he showed his true stripes as a conservative — the Ronald Reagan type — by asking that Harrison, although it won’t necessarily be a settling place for refugees, be accepting of those individuals who have come to this country seeking a better life while escaping persecution.
He also mentioned the fact that Arkansas is one of four states in the nation that doesn’t have a hate crimes law on the books.
He said people should never be targeted for their minority status or their religious beliefs or because of who they are. If that does happen, the perpetrators should face a more serious punishment for other crimes of violence, etc.
Then, his issued a challenge.
“And I would ask Harrison to lead and set the example by supporting hate crime legislation in our state so that we can make sure that we send a signal that individuals cannot be targeted based upon who they are and if that’s the case, enhance the penalty,” the governor said.
The crowd applauded his remarks and it made me feel good to hear it. And what a good idea that is, eh?
Given this town’s reputation, which is largely undeserved, it could be one of the best things that could happen. To see the “leaders” of the community get behind an effort to institute such legislation in Arkansas might very well mean more than all the things people tend to say in defense of the city.
And it could also be something that would be heard all around the country.
Good luck to you all.
James L. White is associate editor of the Harrison Daily Times. Contact him at jamesw@harrisondaily.com or (870) 743-0608.
