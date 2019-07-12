“It's so hot that I just saw a hound dog chasing a rabbit — and they were both walking.”
I really tried to find out who said that first, but it’s just too ambiguous.
Just in case you had forgotten, it’s summer again. You really didn’t have to look much past Wednesday morning for a reminder. It’s still not as bad as it could be, though, as the afternoon proved to be somewhat cooler thanks to cloud and showers.
I remember the summer of 2012. That was a really hot one.
It was mid-August that year and I was in Eureka Springs on the Basin Park Hotel Balcony. It had been 90 degrees or more for eight or so weeks and there hadn’t even been a hint of rain.
I had just finished the noon to 3 lunch shift when I looked across the valley and saw clouds rolling over the top of the hill. It looked a bit ominous, so I packed up my stuff and got it inside the restaurant when the rain hit.
And it rained violently for about 45 minutes. They don’t call it the Basin because it’s a cute name. That area really is a bowl and the water builds up at the bottom of that hill on Spring Street. It had been so hot for so long that no one seemed to care about an umbrella. In fact, even the tourists kicked off their shoes and were dancing in the rain and about six inches of water in the street.
Not only did it rain, but the temperature dropped about 20 degrees in an hour. That made the 6-9 dinner shift a lot easier.
I spent 11 years at Pace Industries during the mid-1980s and early 1990s. There was a time one summer where I worked in a spot that was about 130 degrees. It was very difficult, but I am still here blathering on today, so it must have made me stronger.
I also remember the summer of 1980. It was another record-setting year.
I was working at Dogpatch, USA that year. I was one of the lucky ones because I was working in an air-conditioned theater most of the time that year, but I remember the street characters suffering through it and how tough they got following that summer.
I was just down in the park last Saturday for a little event that is almost too hard to explain in 500 or so words, so I won’t even try.
As I walked around the downtown square waiting for my appointed duties, I thought about those days on the street (mine were in 1981). One learned to deal with heat, much like the folks at Pace figure out how to handle it.
I doubt that we are even close to being done with the summer heat for the year, but I certainly do look forward to the fall and, yes, even the winter. When the latter hits, it will give me a chance to complain about something else I can’t change.
Good luck to you all.
James L. White is associate editor of the Harrison Daily Times. Contact him at jamesw@harrisondaily.com or (870) 743-0608.
