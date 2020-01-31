“We switched 'round and 'round 'til half-past dawn.
"There was fifty-seven channels and nothin' on.”
Even Bruce Springsteen, who wrote those words above, later recognized that what seemed like an incomprehensible number of TV channels in 1992 was basically naivete with no expectations of the future.
I’m not much into streaming movies or watching reruns of “Leave it to Beaver,” so this has been a pretty rough week for my television entertainment. I tend to turn on the talk shows and let them run in the background while I do other stuff. And unless I hear Wally ask, “Hey, mom, where’s dad?” and June answer, ”He’s out looking for Beaver,” I’m not going to be too amused.
This impeachment trial has eaten up a lot of the low-hanging fruit time on the tube this week, especially on the news, or news-ish, channels I like. I watch them all to see what everyone is talking about. And the spin coming from those channels can make your head swim. It’s like asking seven economists for analysis of the wisdom of tax cuts and they start arguing and interviewing each other.
But, that’s what’s on.
There is all this chatter about hearing from witnesses during the trial. I’ve watched a few criminal and civil jury trials in my time and they all included witnesses, but that’s neither here nor there.
The one thing I noticed after watching those witnesses testify is that the lawyers are always pretty much on edge with non-professional witnesses. They could say anything at anytime and it could move the proceeding in a totally different direction.
The witnesses bandied about are most likely very important fact givers, but they are for the most part going to be losers for everyone.
Former National Security Advisor Michael Bolton, I mean JOHN Bolton (Michael is the one without the 1970’s porn-star mustache), is a potential witness. I can see him taking the stand and saying, “I can’t talk about any of that due to executive privilege, but I have a book coming out in a few weeks [winks at camera] and I have a lot to say.”
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is another possible witness. But I think he’s probably auditioning for the part of acting second-assistant shovel dragger on the set where exterior establishing scenes are shot for the coming reality TV show that’s bound to come out of this whole fiasco.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is another potential testifier. Unless I’m terribly mistaken, he would likely offer no information that would be useful to anyone on either side of the Senate aisle. Or he might just attack them all the way he is accused of doing to Mary Louise Kelly. Either way, aside from entertainment value, that path ends in madness.
I would like to see Hunter Biden tell all: He got a job because of who his father is. and that’s just unprecedented.
I look forward to seeing what will happen — then something else will be on.
Good luck to you all.
James L. White is associate editor of the Harrison Daily Times. Contact him at jamesw@harrisondaily.com or (870) 743-0608.
