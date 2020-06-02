Dear Editor
Twenty-twenty has long been recognized as the standard for excellent eye sight. People use it to acknowledge almost everything that they consider to meet or exceed expectations these days.
Now that the year 2020 has arrived, it’s apparent that God, Jesus, Allah, Buddha or any other deity of your faith has decided that it’s time that mankind’s spiritual eyes better start opening to the reality of having fallen away.
To myself, the government’s most alarming quest to this day is attacking religious freedom. It started out subtle but has become a looming beast that is taking hope, dreams, trust, freedom, and love of one another from us. They have taken our children from us and are molding them into model, obedient citizens. Try giving your disobedient child a spanking in public if you think this is a joke! If you consider this right, you need to ask yourself why any other parent in the animal kingdom disciplines their young quickly and effectively.
In 2020, not only has COVID-19 made people aware of their mortal fragility, it should have opened their immortal eyes as well. Death only comes from continuing to turn away from your Creator after your mortal body has passed from this side to eternity. As scared as everyone is, it seems as though very few believe this any more. Psalm 91 is a pretty good place to start finding out what your creator is testing you for with the pandemic. Nobody wants to die (leave their mortal body) but everyone will. We really need to start being concerned more about our immortal soul dying (separated from your creator) for eternity.
But, wait, there may be hope with 2020 hindsight just ahead. Let’s say that just maybe someone has been called to step up and bring religious freedom back to our country, stop the very evil practice of killing innocent unborn children, rein in the den of thieves that have been affectionately called “the swamp” who have been accepting bribes from lobbyists and holding bills hostage until they get their little perk in for some power play motive. (These practices have been deemed illegal for doing business in the private sector but somehow have been deemed necessary for the government to run effectively!)
Maybe this guy might be really rich which will be a reason for the swamp people to cry out “evil rich man” while throwing away billions, no trillions of dollars of our tax money away themselves and wanting more through increased taxation. Considering the fact that the scribes (the media) are allegedly in bed with the “swamp people” no alarm will be sounded.
Maybe the rich white guy will be very outspoken and brash causing him to be politically incorrect. (See 1945 telegram between President Harry Truman and General Douglas MacArthur at the end of World War II for political correctness definition.) This would probably be another trait that would cause the “swamp people” to cry racist, homophobic, hate monger, etc. to make people hate him. Their little party would be in jeopardy and nothing is off the table to protect their efforts to keep America safe! What a noble den they are.
I had hoped that Senator Ted Cruz had won the Republican nomination in 2016 because he wanted to to do something about the “grey beards” that were making it impossible to young congressmen and congresswomen to pass any meaningful legislation to move America forward. Maybe one day, but for now, the thick skin of our current president is necessary to make America great, God-fearing, humble and prosperous again.
Alvin Hanson,
Lead Hill
