Dear Editor,
After a very arduous and contested election in 2020 I’m going to acknowledge the successful win of the Democratic Party in both the executive and legislative branches of our federal government. However, the immediate cry from the Democratic Party after the 2016 election to remove President Trump from his elected post and the four years of stopping his efforts to re-establish our religious freedoms along with our nation’s sovereignty by protecting our borders from illegal invasion and protecting the “right to life” and reestablishing family values, their path to victory will forever be questioned.
Destroy Trump at any cost was their open battle cry! When the pandemic was thought to be conquered earlier in 2020, New York Governor Cuomo (Democrat) announced on public television that it was the action of him and the people that had stemmed the pandemic, not God. Students from our public colleges had earlier held rallies supporting homosexual marriages telling God that that was not a sin. The list goes on and on with liberals infiltrating the Democratic Party with blasphemies that are protected by free speech while silencing religious freedom at every turn.
Benjamin Franklin wrote, “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.”
The Constitution was written and accepted under this principle. Fear not, our elected officials in the nation’s capital are keenly aware of Franklin’s writings and are more than willing to become your masters!
For a little insight on what might happen to us and our nation next, I suggest turning to the Old Testament to Exodus 32 along with Numbers 16 and 17 to see what God has in store for His rebellious people. There is, however, good news in the New Testament. Jesus has paid the price for our sins. We have but to repent and turn to him to be included in the eternal Book of Life.
Alvin Hanson,
Lead Hill
