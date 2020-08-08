Dear Editor,
The attack on Carol in her recent letter to the editor was truly disturbing and uncalled for! She may want to suggest to that man that he bring a recorder to church so he can play back the sermon until the message sinks in.
My political views are opposed to Carol’s and I’m getting “fan mail” as well. It’s become very obvious that Satan’s ploy to divide and conquer is working well.
One of his soldiers is named Howard Zinn, a man of great intellect who just happens to believe that the answers to national discord is giving public expression to rebels, dissenters and visionaries who consider themselves social justice warriors. His book, “A Peoples History of the United States” is a brilliant piece of work that is being used in schools and colleges across the country. The issue is that Mr. Zinn’s writings are brilliantly designed to paint our country’s past in a shallow context designed to enrage the social justice warriors and to convince them that they can “fix” it without any answers because only one shallow side of the story is being told. Kinda like the Republican Party bashing Obamacare without no viable alternatives; it just don’t work that way. Most complicated issues need divine providence and many prayers to find out Creator’s intent. If you’re familiar with the Old Testament, you know that man’s attempt to govern themselves usually fails miserably.
The masterful accomplishment of the Constitution was so brilliant because the founding fathers knew that divine intervention and much prayerful study would be necessary to succeed.
“The 5000 Year Leap” by W. Cleon Skousen is a 343-page book that masterfully gives a brief but thorough outline of the founding fathers arduous effort to get it right. This is the book that our children should be getting educated with, not one designed to create shallow social justice warriors.
James Madison wrote “A well instructed people alone can be a permanently free people.” People dictating what needs to be taught to our children in school today would have been tarred and feathered by now if we had not become abject slaves, as Carol so eloquently put it.
I haven’t read John Meacham’s book on “The Soul of America” but I think I would amend his script to read: “We are more likely to choose ANY path when encouraged to do so from the very top.”
President Trump realized very quickly that the judicial branch of our government has been compromised by appointing liberal, non-ethical judges to the country’s federal judicial system allowing our Constitution’s very core to be twisted and distorted into something very ugly and evil. President Trump and the Senate are working ferociously to install Constitutional judges to correct this problem.
Alvin Hanson,
Lead Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.