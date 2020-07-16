Dear Editor
If you don’t like the noise big trucks make why do you want them to come through town? Why not have them go around town the way a bypass should be.
We should held them deliver their goods, if you like to eat and like the comforts of home.
Being made to stop at these many stoplights and start going again really slows you down.
I own a big truck so I know what they’re going through.
Jim Wendland Sr.,
Harrison
