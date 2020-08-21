Dear Editor,
I was surprised to learn that Arkansas state legislator Kim Hendren tried to ban the Zinn Education Project back in 2017 only to be overridden by Arkansas educators state wide, including educators from as near as Western Grove, Green Forest and Lead Hill. The consensus was that books shouldn’t be banned just because of content according to Constitutional freedoms. A good basis for their argument.
However, the one-sided reporting and intent of Zinn should not be used for educational purposes on our children who need education not indoctrination. One-sided, or “spun” information about o0ur nation’s history has no place in the classrooms of our youth.
“The People’s History” (pages 422, 423) is a good example of what I’m referring to. According to Zinn, the reasons for the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 was to keep Japan from surrendering to Russia instead of the United States, or maybe that Truman had spent too much money on the development of these bombs to waste them!
Dutch Army Colonel Laurens van der Post who was in a POW camp in the mountains of Java since the fall of the Dutch Army in 1941 had a different perspective. American intelligence intercepted a general order issued by the Imperial High Command to “dispose” of all POWs and civilian detainees “without a trace” when the Allied invasion of Japan’s homeland began. That, coupled with the knowledge that Japan had 2.5 million soldiers willing to fight to the death waiting for the inevitable invasion, would cause millions of Allied forces as well as Japanese soldiers to perish.
Zinn failed to mention this in his “history” because it didn’t fit his narrative.
Teachers claim that his (Zinn’s) books spark interest in the students who are ready for lively debate about history. Great, but beware the lack of balance in the debates.
Mother Teresa said, “If peace and love are not allowed to take their rightful place at the table of negotiation, then hatred and anger will produce conflict that will continue for many years to come. It will solve nothing and thousands of innocent lives will be lost. I ask you all to pray for peace. It is such an urgent priority!”
With the Bible and Pledge of Allegiance so easily removed from the classroom, why is the Zinn Education Project held in such high esteem by the school system?
Alvin Hanson,
Lead Hill
