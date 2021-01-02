Dear Editor,
Kudos to Jeff Brasel on his series of articles on individual journeys to improve health.
We can only hope that your readers are paying attention. I was introduced to the benefits of daily jogging rather late in life, 21 years ago when I was 54. I started off slowly just walking 3 miles a day and slowly increasing both speed and distance.
One of the reasons why healthcare costs in our country are so high is the declining health of residents. Fully two-thirds of adults are overweight and 40% are obese. Daily walking/jogging is a simple cure to this condition along with moderate caloric intake. I would add that a daily regime that includes at least 30 minutes of elevating a person's heart rate to at least 150% of the rate at rest. If your heart rate at rest is 60 bpm then taking it to 90 will bolster your immune system.
A word of caution. It is always important to consult your physician on your exercise plan to ensure that any preexisting condition would cause harm.
I do my best to average at least six days a week and have averaged over 2,500 miles a year for the past 15 years. Any effort that the HDT makes to get the word out on the benefits to individuals and our country of daily effective exercise and moderation of caloric intake is to be congratulated. Thank you and thanks again to Jeff.
Dave Fitton,
Harrison
