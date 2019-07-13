Dear Editor,
Children are killing one another because they have taken prayer and discipline out of school. The liberals blame it on guns. It is legal for women to abort their unborn children. That is called women’s lib. Man marry man or woman can marry woman or you can be a transition; you have the right to choose.
The liberals have spent millions of our tax dollars trying to probe Trump. We have children dying every day with drugs and disease. The only ones we hear about are the illegal immigrants and how bad they are treated. How many of them would the liberals take home with them and feed?
It is illegal to kill a sheep-killing dog; that is animal cruelty.
It is illegal to ride your mule on the park and hunt mushrooms; no horses or pack animals on unauthorized trails. I was only riding a mule — $130 fine (maximum $5,000) or one year in jail.
The elk can horn down bushes and pollute the river; that is their nature. My mule would be out of control.
The taxpayers bought the hog farm for $6.2 million. There was no pollution. The tourists are still polluting their waste. Hope everyone gets their hog!
Micah 2:2 “And they covet fields and take them by violence; and houses, and them away; so they oppress a man and his house, even a man and his heritage.”
Micah 3:2 “Who hate the good and love the evil; who pluck off their skin from off of them, and their flesh from off their bones.”
Willard Villines,
Compton
