Dear Editor,
News headlines in July, 2020: Mark McCloskey has private weapon confiscated by government authorities in St. Louis.
The man had his private property invaded by violent protesters who threatened his family and property with violence. Instead of authorities apprehending the protesters, they chose to steal the homeowner’s only option of protecting himself and his family.
News headlines in 1984: President Reagan imposes taxation of Social Security.
In 1983, Congress passed a set of bi-partisan amendments to address the national debt, one being the taxation of Social Security benefits. The flood gates were open for access to American’s “secure” Social Security Trust Fund. By 2014, $2.9 trillion was owed to this trust fund by the U.S. government. Fund managers earlier warned that by 2010 the program’s cost would exceed non-interest income (which was its only income since Congress had replaced interest-earning funds with worthless IOU’s).
News headlines in 1971: Forced bussing of schoolchildren deemed legal by Supreme Court.
Discrimination was as bad (if not worse) than at the end of the Civil War in 1865, and Congress needed to improve relations among its citizenry to bring America back to its original intent of a Christian nation that welcomed all. Instead, they decided to take America’s children (Black and White) and forced them to assimilate. The current education quality was so discriminatory (controlled by the government) that this mandate was not only unreasonable for both Black and White children but resulted in disaster for the entire education system, not to mention causing contempt for the government because of liberties seized from every parent and child in the country.
News headlines in 1962, 1963: Supreme Court declares school-sponsored prayer unconstitutional.
Religious freedom has been one of the most misunderstood topics in the Constitution. Most pre-1962 Supreme Court rulings had been “Accomodationalist” to allow freedom of religion to breathe without discriminating against anyone’s personal beliefs. However, liberal-minded judges replaced constitutionalist judges and sympathized with “God-haters,” causing American’s religious freedoms to quickly be taken away. Jesus said that a man can not have two masters; you can not serve him and Mammon (money) together. As U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) said, “Follow the ‘Benjamins’” and you can learn some stuff.
Following her advice, I decided to look at the life of a man whose current worth is claimed to be $8.3 billion. George Soros is a Hungarian, born of Jewish descent, who seems to be involved in every country on the planet. It’s not surprising to find people who love him and people who don’t. I came across a 1998 interview with him on “60 Minutes.” I listened as he said, “My goal is to make money. I can not nor do I care about social consequences.” Over time he has invested $32 billion in his Open Society Foundation. Sounds like an awful amount of money to invest in something you don’t care about!
With all this being said, you would assert that our government is corrupt given the evidence; however, our Constitution concludes that it is not the established government guidelines that are corrupt but the people who have and continue to be elected as the real issue.
Abuse of our Constitution by our corrupted politicians has gotten God’s attention. “My people have fallen away.”
If you think COVID-19 is just a secular society’s problem, may God have mercy on your soul.
Alvin Hanson,
Lead Hill
