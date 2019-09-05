Dear Editor,
I read with interest Paul’s Christ’s letter contained in the Aug. 30 edition of the HDT.
I applaud Paul for his comments.
Instructions from the King James Version of the Bible are clear: “And you, be ye fruitful, and multiply; bring forth abundantly in the earth, and multiply therein.” The King James version of events was translated in 1611 by the church of England.
Unfortunately, the instructions are remiss in citing a time frame. I suppose we have assumed that absent further clarification, those instructions were intended to be for all time. I do wonder about the phrase “bring forth abundantly in the earth.” One might infer that this would assume that we could stop once we reach “abundance.” Common sense dictates that our resources (even renewable resources) are limited. Considering available, sustainable resources one source (https://news.stanford.edu/pr/94/940711Arc4189.html) calculates the optimum world population at 1.5 – 2.0 billion! Even the most optimistic estimates are in the 3.5 – 4.0 billion range or about ½ of our current total. We achieved the most conservative estimate in 1900, just over 117 years ago. Since that time, we have added 6 billion more souls!
According to the population clock (https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/) the 2050 census will top 10 billion or three times what the planet can sustain.
Like our national debt, it seems we are willing to mortgage the future of resource availability for our progeny. Are we that selfish?
On a positive note, our “internal” growth rate is negative. Overall we are growing at the slow rate of 7% per annum owing to immigration. There are dozens of countries that have negative growth rates and many others, like the U.S. that have negative “internal” rates. Most of these have mature economies.
Unfortunately, the global population issue is fueled largely by “developing” countries. There are over 50 countries with annual growth rates exceeding 2%. The overpopulation issue is arguably the single largest problem facing all countries and yet when was the last time any of our elected representatives addressed this issue?
It seems we are too busy arguing polarizing issues instead of focusing on the most important issues. Shame on us.
Dave Fitton,
Harrison
